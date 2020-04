Claire's Forecast 4-29

HIGH PRESSURE WILL MOVE IN FORTHE END OF THE WEEK AND HELP USDRY OUT AND WARMUP AGAIN JUST IN TIME FOR THEWEEKEND.

HOUR-BY-HOUR FORECASTHASSHOWERS ACROSS THE AREA THISMORNING.

IT WILL BE RAINY TODAYSO HAVE THE UMBRELLAREADY TO GO IF PLAN TO BEOUTSIDE.

SCATTERED RAIN WILLLAST OFF AND ON ALL DAY SO ITWILLBE PRETTY SOGGY.

SATYING MILDTODAYNWITH HIGH TEMPERATURES INTHELOW 60S.

LIGHT RAIN WILLCONTINUE OVERNIGHT AND IT GETSCHILLY WITH LOWS INTHE MID 40S.

MORE SHOWERSEXPECTED THURSDAY.

WE WILL ONCEAGAIN SEE OFFAND ON RAIN THROUGH THE DAY ANDIT WILL BE COOLER WITH HIGHS INTHE MID 50S.

SHOWERSWILL FINALLY END LATE THURSDAYNIGHT AND WE WILL BE DRY FRIDAYTHROUGH THEWEEKEND.

TODAY SCATTEREDSHOWERS.

HIGHS IN THE LOW 60S.TONIGHT LIGHT RAIN.

LOWS IN THEMID 40S.

THE 7-DAY FORECAST HASMORE TYPICAL SPRING WEATHER INSTORE.

SHOWERS WILL LINGER OFFAND ON THURSDAY WITH HIGHS INTHE MID 50S.

FRIDAY WILL BE DRYAND SUNNY WITH HIGHS BACK IN THELOW 60S.

PARTLY CLOUDY THISWEEKENDWITH TEMPERATURES IN THE MID TOUPPER 60S!

COOLING SOME MONDAYWITH HIGHS IN THE UPPER 50S BUTIT STAYS DRY.

SHOWERS POSSIBLELATE TUESDAY WITH HIGHS STUCK INTHE 50S.