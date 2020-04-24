Global  

Claire's Forecast 4-24

Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 02:51s - Published
Claire's Forecast 4-24
Claire's Forecast 4-24
Claire's Forecast 4-24

TODAY, BUT ANOTHER AREA OF LOWPRESSURE MOVES IN BRINGING MORERAINSATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAYMORNING.

HOUR-BY-HOUR FORECASTHAS SOMEDRIZZLE LINGERING THIS MORNINGBUT WE WILL DRY OUT QUICKLY ANDSTAY THAT WAY FOR THEREST OF THE DAY.

MOSTLY CLOUDYTODAY HUT WE SHOULD SEE A FEWPEEKS OFSUNSHINE AND IT WILL BE SLIGHTLYWARMER WITH HIGHS REACHING THELOW TO MID 50S.MOSTLY CLOUDY TONIGHT WITH LOWSFALLING INTO THE MID TO UPPER30S.

RAINRETURNS SATURDAY WITH SOMEPOCKETS OF MORE MODERATE RAIN.SHOWERS WILL LASTMOST OF THE DAY AND INTOSATURDAY NIGHT BEFORE WE DRYOUTSUNDAY MORNING.SOME CLEARING SUNDAY WITH PARTLYCLOUDY SKIES.

TODAY MOSTLYCLOUDY.

HIGHSIN THE MID 50S.

TONIGHT MOSTLYCLOUDY.

LOWS IN THE MID 30S.

THE7-DAY FORECAST HAS PLENTY OFAPRIL SHOWERS.

MORE RAINSATURDAY WITH HIGHS IN THE LOW50S.

PARTLYCLOUDY SUNDAY WITH HIGHS IN THEMID 50S.

MOSTLY SUNNY MONDAYWITH TEMPERATURES INTHE MID 50S.

ANOTHER ROUND OFRAIN TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY WITHHIGHSIN THE UPPER 50S.

FINALLY SOMEDRY WEATHER THURSDAY WITH HIGHSIN THE MID50S.




