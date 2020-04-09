After Life Season 2 Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Still struggling with immense grief after the death of his wife, Tony (Ricky Gervais) is trying to turn over a new leaf.

Will he succeed in helping the people around him, or will he go back to being the same old Tony?

Directed by Ricky Gervais starring Ricky Gervais, Kerry Godliman, Ashley Jensen, David Bradley, Tony Way, Diane Morgan, Joe Wilkinson, Penelope Wilton release date April 24, 2020 (on Netflix)