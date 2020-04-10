Congressman Antonio Delgado holds Telephone Town Hall Thursday evening on Coronavirus

A telephone town hall this evening on coronavirus.

This was his fourth telephone town hall meeting.

Topics discussed included, unemployment, the ppe equipment shortage as well as the struggles of area dairy farmers.

One caller brought up that farmers have been forced to dump gallons and gallons of milk and was wondering if something could be done about it.

Delgado said he was trying to call for disaster assistance payments to farmers who are able to donate their food to the emergency food system and he will continue to push for that.

It was a big issue that they were trying to flag early on, but in the case of milk it's not always an option to bring their product to market.

"if a processor closes, dairy can't get their products to the market, so this is a reality that (for) many of our farmers, and i'm hearing from them all across the district particularly when it comes to milk dumping, that is ongoing.

Unfortunetely with the disruption of markets and the closing of processors, many operators are being forced to put themselves in this position."

Delgado says that federal agencies need to treat small farms as small businesses and provide disaster assistance relief .

New jobless claims out today