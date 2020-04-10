Local pastors raise concern over Gov. Sisolak's directive on churches Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:37s - Published now Local pastors raise concern over Gov. Sisolak's directive on churches Easter is this Sunday, and some area pastors are asking Governor Steve Sisolak to reconsider his latest directive on churches. The governor wants churches to conduct online services only. Jeremy Chen reports. 0

STAY-AT-HOME ORDERS...BANNING IN-PERSON CHURCHSERVICES OF 10 PEOPLE OR MORE!AND THAT HAS SOME LOCAL FAITHLEADERS... FIRED UP.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER JEREMYCHEN IS LIVE AT "INTERNATIONALCHURCH OF LAS VEGAS"...NEAR WESTCLIFF AND BUFFALO WITHWHAT THEY'RE SAYING...JEREMY!TODD...THOSE PASTORS GATHERED HEREABOUT AN HOUR AGO-AND THEYBELIEVE THE GOVERNOR'S ACTIONSWERE AN OVERREACH.THE PASTORS SAY THEY AREPRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCINGGUIDELINES- AND ALL OF THEM WHOCAME TODAY SAY THEY'VE CLOSEDIN-PERSON SERVICES.THEY WERE PLANNING ON DOING"DRIVE- THRU" SERVICES WITHPARISHONERS REMAINING IN THEIRCARS.UNDER GOVERNOR SISOLAK'S NEWDIRECTIVE- THEY CAN'T DO THATWITH THE GOVERNOR ASKINGCHURCHES TO INSTEAD CONDUCTONLINE SERVICES.LAS VEGAS COUNCILMEMBERVICTORIA SEAMAN WAS WITH THEPASTORS IN SUPPORT."WE UNDERSTAND THAT THESE ARETRYING TIMES AND WE HAVE TOMAKE SACRIFICES TO GET THROUGHTHEM.WE DO DISAGREE THAT THOSESACRIFICES NEED TO INCLUDE THEFREE EXERCISE OF RELIGION THATTHIS COUNTRY WAS BUILT ON."COUNCILWOMAN SEAMAN SAYS SHEWAS IN COMMUNICATION WITHMETRO-WHETHER THE DRIVE-THRUGATHERINGS COULD PROCEED.THEY WERE GIVEN THE GREEN LIGHTUNTIL YESTERDAY WHEN GOVERNORSISOLAK'S DIRECTIVE CAMETHROUGH.THE PASTORS SAY THEY'VE FOR NOWCANCELLED THOSE DRIVE-THRUPLANS- BUT WANT TO MAKE THATAPPEAL TO THE GOVERNOR.JEREMY CHEN 13 ACTION NEWS.





