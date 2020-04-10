Governor forms task force to address inequalities exposed by pandemic Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 01:54s - Published 5 hours ago Governor forms task force to address inequalities exposed by pandemic Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a new task force dedicated to addressing racial disparities during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities will be chaired by Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist. 0

