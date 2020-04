Easter messages from City Officials

BAKERSFIELD IS ASKING EVERYONETO KEEP SOCIAL DISTANCING INMIND WHEN IT COMES TO MAKINGEASTER PLANS...SEVERAL CITY LEADERS RELEASINGVIDEO MESSAGES --URGING THE PUBLIC TO STAY HOMETO CELEBRATE THEEASTER HOLIDAY -- IN AN EFFORTTO PREVENT FURTHER SPREADOF CORONAVIRUS.THE MESSAGES CAME FROM MAYORKAREN GOH, CITYMANAGER CHRISTIAN CLEGG ANDDIRECTOR OF RECREATION ANDPARKS DIANNE HOOVER.HERE'S A LITTLE OF WHAT MAYORKAREN GOH HAD TO SAY..."WITH THE EASTER HOLIDAY WEEKENDAPPROACHING, I ASK US ALL TOHELP EVEN MORE.

EASTER IS AWONDERFUL TIME TOCELEBRATE TRADITIONS.

THIS YEAR,THINK OF NEW WAYS TO KEEP YOURTRADITIONS ALIVE, BUT STAY HOMEAND AVOID GATHERINGS."EACH CITY LEADER SAID AMENITIESAT LOCAL PARKS WILLBE CLOSED.

THAT INCLUDESRESTROOMS, PARK GROUNDS AND ANYPLAY EQUIPMENT.OFFICIALS ENCOURAGED TO ATTENDAN ONLINE OR VIRTUALCHURCH WITH THEIR FAMILIES FOREASTER.