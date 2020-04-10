Global  

Indian mother takes 1,400 km scooter trip to return stranded son

Indian mother takes 1,400 km scooter trip to return stranded son

Indian mother takes 1,400 km scooter trip to return stranded son

An Indian mother rode 1,400 km on a scooter over three days to bring her stranded son home during a countrywide lockdown.

Razia Begum, 48 set out from her home in Nizamabad district in South India on April 6 and rode to Nellore, approximately 650 km away, to pick up her son, 17-year old Mohammed Nizamuddin.

The mother, a school headmistress, returned with her son on April 8.

Mohammed had gone to the city if Nellore to drop a friend and could not return after a lockdown was announced following the coronavirus outbreak.

His mother was anxious to get her son back, decided to fetch him herself.

Though she had permission from local officials, Razia decided against sending her elder son fearing police may mistake him for a joyrider and detain him.

She packed lunch, found water and fuel along the way and drove till she returned home with her son.

