San Francisco LGBT Pioneer Phyllis Lyon Dies at 95 Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:20s - Published now San Francisco LGBT Pioneer Phyllis Lyon Dies at 95 Gay rights pioneer Phyllis Lyon, who with her longtime partner was among the first same-sex couples to marry in California when it became legal to do so in 2008, has died at her San Francisco home. Wilson Walker reports (4-9-20) 0

Tweets about this KMFDT RT @WilsonKPIX: They met in San Francisco in 1950. They made history in 2004. Remembering LGBT pioneer Phyllis Lyon. https://t.co/rT3umxwCLg 5 hours ago Wilson Walker They met in San Francisco in 1950. They made history in 2004. Remembering LGBT pioneer Phyllis Lyon. https://t.co/rT3umxwCLg 5 hours ago Jill Porter 🌈 RT @KQED: Phyllis Lyon, a pioneer in the struggle for lesbian and gay rights, died Thursday morning in San Francisco of natural causes at t… 7 hours ago Adalia Reyes RT @KQEDnews: Phyllis Lyon, a pioneer in the struggle for lesbian and gay rights, died Thursday morning in San Francisco of natural causes… 7 hours ago KQED Phyllis Lyon, a pioneer in the struggle for lesbian and gay rights, died Thursday morning in San Francisco of natur… https://t.co/8wUFd9P0ce 7 hours ago KPIX 5 Sen. @KamalaHarris on the death of #phyllislyon. For more on the #LGBTQ pioneer's life head here:… https://t.co/tC4FuxQwSM 8 hours ago KQED News Phyllis Lyon, a pioneer in the struggle for lesbian and gay rights, died Thursday morning in San Francisco of natur… https://t.co/mJmS2eFLtI 8 hours ago LGBTQ+ | BOT RT @CraryAP: Gay rights pioneer Phyllis Lyon dies at her San Francisco home. She was 95. #LGBT https://t.co/EAo5NUoyJ8 8 hours ago