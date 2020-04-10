Global  

San Francisco LGBT Pioneer Phyllis Lyon Dies at 95

San Francisco LGBT Pioneer Phyllis Lyon Dies at 95

San Francisco LGBT Pioneer Phyllis Lyon Dies at 95

Gay rights pioneer Phyllis Lyon, who with her longtime partner was among the first same-sex couples to marry in California when it became legal to do so in 2008, has died at her San Francisco home.

Wilson Walker reports (4-9-20)

