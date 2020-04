WE'RE OPEN: Boardwalk Liquors opens as drive-through liquor store Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:05s - Published 30 minutes ago WE'RE OPEN: Boardwalk Liquors opens as drive-through liquor store After COVID-19 closed all bars and liquor stores in Nevada, the owner of ReBAR opened a new drive-through liquor store in downtown Las Vegas under the name Boardwalk Liquors. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WE'RE OPEN: Boardwalk Liquors opens as drive-through liquor store LIQUOR STORES MAY BE CLOSED BUTTHE DEMAND FOR ALCOHOL IS ASHIGH AS EVER..13 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR ROSSDIMATTEI SHOWS YOU HOW A LOCALBAR HAS COMPLETELYTRANSFORMED..IN A GLOBAL PANDEMIC -- (NATSCARS PULLING UP) IF YOU OFFERALCOHOL -- (NATS ORDERING) THECARS WILL COME.SO, WE'RE ABLE TO CREATE ADRIVE-THRU THAT IS SAFE ANDWE'RE ABLE TO ALL SOCIALDISTANCE LIKE EVERY OTHER BARIN NEVADA -- REBAR HAS BEENSHUT DOWN FOR WEEKS BECAUSE OFCOVID-19.BUT INSTEAD OF WAITING FOR WORDTO REOPEN -- OWNER DEREKSTONEBARGER BUILT A BRAND NEWBRAND NEW BUSINESS -- CALLEDBOARDWALK LIQUORS.SOT: 16:23:58-:06 THIS ISSOMETHING I KNOW HOW TO DO,CREATE A BUSINESS, BRING SOMEPEOPLE BACK TO WORK, ANDWITH HUNDREDS OF BEERS, WINES,AND LIQUORS AVAILABLE -- ORDERSARE PLACED ONLINE -- AND SERVEDON ROLLER SKATES -- BYEMPLOYEES PRACTICING STRICTSOCIAL DISTANCING.SOT: 16:30:35-:45 THIS RIGHTHERE, THIS MODEL, IS MUCH SAFERTHAN A GROCERY STORE.THESE PEOPLE AREN'T EVENLEAVING THEIR CARS AND WE'REBRINGING THEM THE PRODUCTS ANDSERVICES THEY NEED.BUT IT'S NOT JUST BOOZE.BOARDWALK IS COMPLYING WITHCITY RULES BY SELLING FOOD ANDESSENTIAL ITEMS WITH EVERYCURBSIDE ORDER.SOT: 16:24:45-:54 FROM OURRESTAURANT SUPPLIERS, WE NOWHAVE GLOVES, WE HAVE A FEWLIMITED MASKS, WE HAVE TOILETPAPER.THESE ARE THINGS THAT WE KNOWEVERYONE NEEDS.STONEBARGER IS HOPING HISENTREPRENEURIAL SPIRIT WILLINSPIRE OTHER STRUGGLING SMALLBUSINESS OWNERS.SOT: 16:30:21-:32 THERE'S HOPEOUT THERE.AND WE MIGHT JUST HAVE TO TWEAKOURSELVES AND REINVENTOURSELVES, USE SOME SKILLS SETSTHAT WE HAVE FROM THE PAST TOMOVE FORWARD.BUT, THERE'S REVENUE TO BEGENERATED.THERE'S THINGS THAT NEED TO BESOLD.ROSS LL TAG: "BOARDWALKLIQUORS IS JUST GETTINGSTARTED.THE DRIVE-THRU WILL BE OPENTHURSDAY-SATURDAY FROM 2-7PM --AND THEY'LL BE DELIVERINGALCOHOL MONDAY THROUGHWEDNESDAY AS WELL.WE'VE POSTED MUCH MOREINFORMATION AT KTNV DOT COM,IF YOU'RE A BUSINESS SUPPORTINGOUR COMMUNITY, WE WANT TO HEARFROM YOU.





