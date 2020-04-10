Covid-19 | ‘No need to panic over PPE, supplies coming in’: Government

Global  

The Union health ministry on Thursday said there is no need to panic over the availability of COVID-19 personal protective equipment (PPE), but stressed these should be used rationally.

Joint Secretary at the health ministry Lav Agarwal said at the daily briefing that 20 companies are manufacturing PPE in India and orders for 1.7 crore PPE has already been placed with them.

"No need to believe any rumour or have any fear regarding PPE.

Our guidelines state that not only PPE should be made available, but they should be used rationally," Agarwal said"It (PPE) should be used as per requirement, and as I have told you, I can use four N95 masks within a day, or I can use just one within a day.

While the central government is augmenting supplies to the states, we are also requesting them to use them rationally," he said.

