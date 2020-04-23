Stimulus payments for vulnerable populations are on their way

CAPACITY.

THE E-O-C SAYS THEYWILL BE READY TO RE-DEPLOY TOTHE COUNTY IF THE NEED CHANGES.VO1 SENIOR STIMULUS *STIMULUS PAYMENTS FOR SOME OFTHE MOST VULNERABLE PEOPLE ARESTARTING TO GO OUT.WE’RE TALKING ABOUT THOSE ONGOVERNMENT BENEFITS AND OLDERADULTS.THE MONEY IS BEING DEPOSITEDINTO THE SAME ACCOUNT PEOPLE GETTHEIR SOCIAL SECURITY AND V-ABENEFITS IN.PAPER CHECKS WILL BE MAILEDLATER.*SOTVO1 SENIOR STIMULUS *5:02 we’re hearing from seniorsall over the country whoveworked so hard to follow thesales to clip coupons at thegrocery store they’re not havingto stock up on supplies and itsreally hard to make ends meet.we’re asking people to get 90day supplies of prescriptiondrugs so they dont have to go tothe drug store every month.that’s hard for peoplefinancially.

5:22A-A-R-P SAYS IT FOUGHT TO MAKESURE THE STIMULUS BILL DIDN’TIMPACT SOCIAL SECURITY TRUSTMONEY.ITS NOT JUST THE RETIREDWAITING ON THEIR MONEY.ONE-THIRD OF THE WORKFORCE IS50 OR OLDER.HALF OF ALL FAMILY CAREGIVERSARE 50 OR OLDER TOO.A-A-R-P WANTS TO SEE MORE MONEYFOR NURSING HOMES IN FUTURERELIF BILLS.*SOTVO2 SENIOR STIMULUS *6:03 we want to make sure thereis an ability for family membersto virtually visit with theirloved ones to be able to seethem on video make sure thatthey’re safe.

6:10 and also tomake sure that the staff andthere residents of those nursinghomes have the ppe that theyneed.

6:16A-A-R-P HAS THE QUESTIONS YOU