What you need to know: April 20

A second senate stimulus package is in the works which focuses on bailing out small businesses.

The senate could act as early as today on $250 billion dollars for the paycheck protection program.

Billons more would be set aside to help rural and minority businesses.

Happening today- more coronavirus shutdown protests are planned across the country.

This weekend saw protests in many cities... including las vegas, saltlake city, and los angeles... demonstrators... most not wearing masks or practicing social distancing ... are protesting business closures during the stay at home orders... and demanding governors reopen state economies... new research suggests that far more people have had the coronavirus- without symptoms-..

Than previously thought... the new research would suggest the virus is less lethal than originally feared.... but it could make it even harder to determine who has and has not been infected..

Experts say the numbers can't be fully trusted because they based on flawed testing.

### on sunday a represenatative of the california corrections department have confirmed an inmate died at a hospital after contracting the coronavirus at a high security prison.

Nearly 60 inmates at the prison have tested positive for the coronavirus as outbreaks continue to hit california's most vulnerable populations,as of sunday, california had nearly 31,000 confirmed cases and more than 1,150 deaths.### happening today: pg&e will start doing some upgrade work in shasta county.

The work will be putting in new gas lines.

Pg&e says the new lines will improve reliability and capacity of natural gas systems. work hours will be monday through friday from 7 a.m.

To 5:30 p.m.

Through the end of june.

So you can expect a few less parking spots available for the foreseeable future.

The city of biggs will be providing its utility customers financial relief during the pandemic.

The mayor says council approved two immediate steps -- suspension of the 4.95 transaction fee for credit card payments... and the city will provide a one- time 100 dollar credit to each neighbors utility account this month.

They say this credit is expected to more than off- set the average monthly bill.## last week the number of homes in paradise built after the camp fire... certified for occupancy... topped the 100 mark.

