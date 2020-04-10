Harvey Weinstein 'is out of medical isolation' after 'testing positive for coronavirus' Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:47s - Published 5 minutes ago Harvey Weinstein 'is out of medical isolation' after 'testing positive for coronavirus' Harvey Weinstein is said to have been released from medical isolation, a couple of weeks after he was reported to have tested positive coronavirus in jail, and his spokesman said he has now been "deemed alright". 0

