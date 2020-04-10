Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Celebrating 101 Years During Social Distancing

Celebrating 101 Years During Social Distancing

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Celebrating 101 Years During Social Distancing

Celebrating 101 Years During Social Distancing

Occurred on March 21, 2020 / Toronto, Canada Info from Licensor: "Grandkids and Great Grandkids Celebrating Yiayia Demetra’s 101st birthday while social distancing."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DisneyGirl18

💘Kendyl Roedell💘 I am grateful to my health & trying to stay 💪 everyday during #COVID19. Life is rough, but I want to take a moment… https://t.co/SyQ4L2EByM 5 days ago

McSweeneyCAC

Michael McSweeney RT @DanielleMcGee: Celebrating 5 years married today with @davidgourlay ! During social distancing days, we are spending more of all of o… 1 week ago

DanielleMcGee

Danielle McGee Celebrating 5 years married today with @davidgourlay ! During social distancing days, we are spending more of all… https://t.co/TtjxrPcubf 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.