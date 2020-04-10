Chipmunk Comes Back for Close-Up

Occurred on April 5, 2020 / North Conway, New Hampshire, USA Info from Licensor: "While Social Distancing I was walking through the woods.
I had my camera ready for any wildlife but all there was, was chipmunks!
We were headed out when I spotted this on we almost walked by.
It was sitting on a branch.
It sat there forever letting us take pictures.
When I got closer, it ran into the hole!
I thought it was gone but when I realized it had no way out I waited!
I stood behind the tree and my friend in front far enough back.
When it came out I got 2 selfies and then decided to take the video!
He had enough torture from us not letting him go about his day!
He was the most fun we had!"