Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chipmunk Comes Back for Close-Up

Chipmunk Comes Back for Close-Up

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Chipmunk Comes Back for Close-Up

Chipmunk Comes Back for Close-Up

Occurred on April 5, 2020 / North Conway, New Hampshire, USA Info from Licensor: "While Social Distancing I was walking through the woods.

I had my camera ready for any wildlife but all there was, was chipmunks!

We were headed out when I spotted this on we almost walked by.

It was sitting on a branch.

It sat there forever letting us take pictures.

When I got closer, it ran into the hole!

I thought it was gone but when I realized it had no way out I waited!

I stood behind the tree and my friend in front far enough back.

When it came out I got 2 selfies and then decided to take the video!

He had enough torture from us not letting him go about his day!

He was the most fun we had!"

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.