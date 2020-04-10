Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Drone intones 'you must stay home', police personnel enforce stringent lockdown measures in western India

Drone intones 'you must stay home', police personnel enforce stringent lockdown measures in western India

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Drone intones 'you must stay home', police personnel enforce stringent lockdown measures in western India

Drone intones 'you must stay home', police personnel enforce stringent lockdown measures in western India

Police authorities in Gujarat India have begun using drones to direct the public to comply with safety protocols declared amid the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandem

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Drone intones 'you must stay home', police personnel enforce stringent lockdown measures in western India

Police authorities in Gujarat India have begun using drones to direct the public to comply with safety protocols declared amid the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The video, shot on April 10, shows a drone lifting off from the ground with a megaphone strapped to it.

The drone is equipped with a megaphone that will transmit the messages directly to the public while still flying over several areas.

A polite but emphatic voice can be heard from megaphone directing anyone within earshot to follow government rules and stay home.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.