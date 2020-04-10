Drone intones 'you must stay home', police personnel enforce stringent lockdown measures in western India

Police authorities in Gujarat India have begun using drones to direct the public to comply with safety protocols declared amid the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The video, shot on April 10, shows a drone lifting off from the ground with a megaphone strapped to it.

The drone is equipped with a megaphone that will transmit the messages directly to the public while still flying over several areas.

A polite but emphatic voice can be heard from megaphone directing anyone within earshot to follow government rules and stay home.