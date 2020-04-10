Colin Cowherd: The Brandin Cooks trade is about two franchises that are growing more and more dysfunctional Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:42s - Published now Colin Cowherd: The Brandin Cooks trade is about two franchises that are growing more and more dysfunctional The Houston Texans acquired Brandin Cooks from the Los Angeles Rams yesterday. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks that the trade is more about the growing dysfunction of the two franchises than Cooks himself. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this