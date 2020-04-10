New York sees first drop in ICU patients in a day- NY Gov. Cuomo

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:34s - Published
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday that the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units across the state dropped in the last day, offering a glimmer of hope that the surge in critical care hospitalizations might be leveling off.

There were 17 fewer patients in the state's intensive care units on Thursday than a day prior, a decrease in that figure "for the first time since we started this...journey," Cuomo said at a news briefing on Friday (April 10).

"That's the first time we've seen a negative number, so that's good," he said.




