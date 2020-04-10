Chef Carla Hall Chats About 'Bedtime Snacks with Carla Hall' & More

Carla Hall believes food connects us all and strives to communicate this through her work, her cooking and in her daily interactions.

Hall first won over audiences when she competed on Bravo’s “Top Chef” and shared her philosophy to always cook with love.

Since then, she has co-hosted ABC’s "The Chew," brightened the mornings of millions as a Culinary Contributor to “Good Morning America” and so much more.

BUILD hosts Hall to talk about what she's up to now.

BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

