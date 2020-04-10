Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jamie Dornan defends Gal Gadot's Imagine video

Jamie Dornan defends Gal Gadot's Imagine video

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Jamie Dornan defends Gal Gadot's Imagine video

Jamie Dornan defends Gal Gadot's Imagine video

Jamie Dornan defends Gal Gadot's Imagine video He was one of a number of celebrities who sang John Lennon's 'Imagine' in Gadot's star-studded video, in a bid to raise the spirits of those affected by Covid-19, but the privileged celebrities were slammed for earnestly singing about having "no possessions" as the world faces a global recession.

Speaking on the 'Tea With Me' podcast, Jamie said: Jamie said he immediately agreed to do it as it seemed like a "lovely thing to do".

However, he admitted he can understand why it upset so many people.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.