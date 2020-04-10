Jamie Dornan defends Gal Gadot's Imagine video He was one of a number of celebrities who sang John Lennon's 'Imagine' in Gadot's star-studded video, in a bid to raise the spirits of those affected by Covid-19, but the privileged celebrities were slammed for earnestly singing about having "no possessions" as the world faces a global recession.

Speaking on the 'Tea With Me' podcast, Jamie said: Jamie said he immediately agreed to do it as it seemed like a "lovely thing to do".

However, he admitted he can understand why it upset so many people.