Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Selena Gomez Releases New Music Video for 'Boyfriend' | Billboard News

Selena Gomez Releases New Music Video for 'Boyfriend' | Billboard News

Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Selena Gomez Releases New Music Video for 'Boyfriend' | Billboard News

Selena Gomez Releases New Music Video for 'Boyfriend' | Billboard News

Selena Gomez premiered the music video for her new single "Boyfriend" on Friday (April 10), and it lives up to the old adage that you have to kiss a few frogs before finding your prince.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MikeSch95954709

Mike Schmidt RT @people: Selena Gomez Releases Music Video for ‘Boyfriend’: ‘Are There Any Good Ones Left?’ https://t.co/RT9JzhQFzu 36 minutes ago

people

People Selena Gomez Releases Music Video for ‘Boyfriend’: ‘Are There Any Good Ones Left?’ https://t.co/RT9JzhQFzu 1 hour ago

aliyahsheri

aliyah myrick I need the "She" music video selena gomez releases to bring me to tears. Like i need flash back real footage, headlines, etc @selenagomez 3 hours ago

ks95

KS95 #SelenaGomez released an official music video for her song, #Boyfriend and it even has a special nod to one of… https://t.co/rTRtYcyvFR 3 hours ago

channelrradio

Channel R + Channel R Dance Check out this weeks biggest new releases from @twentyonepilots, @selenagomez, @LiamPayne and @Alesso. #newmusic… https://t.co/ZoH39GmcsD 4 hours ago

FlaShBloGLive

FlaShBloG Live Entertainment © #Celebrity #Music Selena Gomez Releases Music Video for ‘Boyfriend’: ‘Are There Any Good Ones Left?’ https://t.co/e5XeWArtVw 4 hours ago

Star933Austin

Star933Austin It's time for some new music! Texas native Selena Gomez released three new songs for her deluxe version of 'Rare' 🎶 https://t.co/1LTY3ZXk2M 5 hours ago

RhayvenClark

Rhayven N. Clark ❤️ Shut up!! He (justin bieber) releases music videos every week!! Its nothing. Everything is not about Selena gomez!! https://t.co/RreWAE2Jpg 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.