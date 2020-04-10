'Didn't go home for 7 days': Bhilwara collector on ruthless Covid-19 battle

The Bhilwara Model has emerged as an example for other states in the battle against COVID-19.

Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad spoke to Rajendra Bhatt, District Collector of Bhilwara about how his team managed to prevent Bhilwara from becoming a COVID-19 hotspot.

The IAS officer explains in detail the steps taken and the challenges faced in their battle against COVID-19.

The officer also cautions that the virus has not been conquered yet and adds that ruthless containment is the only way forward.

Watch the full video for all the details.