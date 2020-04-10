Church Services

As christians celebrate good friday, churches across our area and the state are planning services for online or drive in only crowds.

Allie martin talked with several pastors who tell us how they are adapting to social distancing orders, and at the same time, getting the message to a much larger audience.

Easter is the most important holiday in the christian faith, every year churches spend months getting ready for the special easter service.

And this year, although the pews will be empty, the celebration will go on as scheduled.

Nats practice wednesday evening a scaled down praise team practiced selections for the easter service at west jackson street baptist church.

"we're going to serve a risen savior, we will sing songs that are encouraging to the church so they can sing along right at home with us."

For more than a month now, west jackson street baptist , like many other churches, have held online only services, with music and the message in an empty sanctuary.

Nats at faith baptist church in saltillo, pastor phil ellis and the staff were starting to explore youtube and online viewing options, when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Dr ellis says he is finding an eager audience during these unique times.

"it is a very receptive time, for people to hear the truth that can set them free, anytime of crisis presents itself for people to think again about what they've been basing their lives on."

Nats tcd parking lot service temple of compassion and deliverance pastor clarence parks says now is the time for churches to be cautious but creative when it comes to praise and worship ip services.

The church will host a drive in service easter sunday and he expects a large online audience.

"we will come out sunday, my wife and others, they want everybody to create something like a jesus christ pom pom, they will cheer and thank god for the resurrection.

Cheer and praise him for him being who he is.

" every pastor we talked with for this story said they hope when this pandemic is over, that no one will ever take for granted again the ability and freedom to meet together for worship on easter sunday, or any time of the year.

In tupelo, allie martin, wcbi news there has been some confusion about drive in church services and if those are allowed under social distancing guidelines.

A spokesperson with governor tate reeves office said while the state is encouraging churches to have online services, drive in services are permitted, as long as people stay inside their