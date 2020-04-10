BTS' Online Concert Series ‘Bang Bang Con', New Music Videos From Selena Gomez, Jesse McCartney and More | Billboard News Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 02:42s - Published 1 hour ago BTS' Online Concert Series ‘Bang Bang Con', New Music Videos From Selena Gomez, Jesse McCartney and More | Billboard News BTS & Coachella have set programming to entertain you at home, Selena Gomez and Jesse McCartney drop new music videos and Billie Eilish opens up about her body image. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this joung RT @billboard: Here is everything we know about @BTS_twt's #BangBangCon online concert series (so far) https://t.co/PIPM3ntD2h 23 seconds ago ᴺᵒ ᵐᵒʳᵉ ᵈʳᵉᵃᵐNo More Dream⁷²⁰¹³ RT @NME: The @bts_bighit concerts will be available to stream next weekend https://t.co/ntwwGuFXDs 43 seconds ago SantaYosipinFitriaM RT @billboard: Next weekend is #BTS weekend! https://t.co/ZXqjbqaipj 1 minute ago