New York 'Cautiously Optimistic' With Good News Regarding Covid-19

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo broke some good news for New York after weeks of worry.

Cuomo says the number of coronavirus patients in ICU across the state dropped in the last day.

This news offers a glimmer of hope that the surge in critical care might be leveling off.

Cuomo said there were 17 fewer patients in the state’s ICUs on Thursday than a day prior.

Cuomo states officials are “cautiously optimistic” due to the lowering number of patients.

The concern is that people may celebrate to early and cause a secondary wave of the virus.