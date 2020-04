Coping with a different kind of Easter this year Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:43s - Published now Coping with a different kind of Easter this year Easter is usually a day filled with packed churches, searching for eggs, and family celebrations, but this year will be different. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Coping with a different kind of Easter this year AND CARS FILLINGDRIVEWAYS THISEASTER .... AS WE'REALL ENCOURAGED TOSTAY AT HOME ANDSOCIAL DISTANCE,BUT WE CAN STILLMAKE THE BEST OF IT.NBC 26'S JULIANAFALK HAS IDEAS ONHOW TO KEEP YOURSPIRITS UP DURINGTHE HOLIDAY.HERE'S VIDEO OFWHAT EASTER HASLOOKED LIKE IN PASTYEARS, BUT THISYEAR NSTEAD OFWEARING OURSUNDAY BESTS THISEASTER... MANYMIGHT BE WEARINGTHEIR HOMEMADEMASKS... INCLUDINGTHOSE CHOCOLATEBUNNIES."AS MUCH AS IT STINKSWE CAN'T GETTOGETHER FOREASTER DINNER,THERE'S HEALTH CAREWORKERS ANDHOUSEKEEPERS ANDYOU KNOWEVERYBODY STILL NOTABLE TO SPEND TIMEWITH THEIR FAMILIESEITHER."WITH GOVERNOREVER'S SAFER ATHOME ORDER,CHURCHES WON'T BEPACKED WITHPEOPLE, EASTEREGGS HUNTS WON'TBE THE SAME, ANDHOUSES WON'T BEFILLED WITH BIGFAMILYCELEBRATIONS..."MOST OF US HAVENEVER REALLYEXPERIENCEDANYTHING LIKE THISBEFORE."HEATHERFOCHESATO.... APSYCHIATRIC MENTALHEALTH NURSEPRACTIONER ATBELLIN PSYCHIATRICCENTER SAYS WE CANUSE TECHNOLOGY TOCONNECT INDIFFERENT WAYS."WHETHER IT'S ON THEPHONE OR A LIVESTREAM OF A CHURCHSERVICE OR I'VE SEENLOTS OF THINGSWHERE THEY'RE DOINGEASTER BUNNYVIRUTUAL THINGS FORKIDDOS."SHE SAYS THOUGH ITIS DIFFICULT, WESHOULD TRY TOFOCUS ON THINGS WECAN DO."TRY TO CONNECTWITH PEOPLE VIAZOOM OR SKYPE ORFACETIME, EVEN HAVEDINNER THAT WAY. SETTHE COMPUTER UP ONTHE TABLE AND ATLEAST EVERYONE CANSTILL CONNECT ALITTLE BIT THAT WAY."FOCHESATO SAYSREACHING OUT ANDSTAYING CONNECTEDWITH PEOPLE CANHOPEFULLY HELP USALL THROUGH THIS...AND REALLY ENJOYTHE TIMES WE CAN BEBACK WITH ALL OURLOVED ONES AGAIN."REALLY APPRECIATETHOSE HUGS,APPRECIATE THOSE





