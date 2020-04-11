Local churches prepare for drive-through Easter service

Week.

Leah says "this weekend easter services are looking more like drive in movies.

Come in your car, roll down the windows and just don't get out."

Pastor dan we thought that people on easter sunday morning might like to get out of their house.

Pastor jason we felt like right now it's such an important time in our community to provide hope and especially with easter weekend.

Two fferent churches in the rogue valley are doing a drive-thru style easter service.

One is at hope city church in white city.

Pastor jason everybody will be staying in their cars.

So we will be practicing social distancing.

The service is happening tomorrow in the parking lot.

With cars spaced out.

Not like you see here.

Pastron jason be just an encouraging day pastor dan think about trying to do something creative and do something different.

At new song church in medford there will be 6 different stations for worship.

Pastor dan we have doors all the way around our complex.

Each door will provide a different station.

Including scripture reading, a child's story and live worship.

Pastor dan each station is going to be a very meaningful experience for everybody that participates.

The biggest concern people have about this is safety.

Pastor dan it's very safe.

I mean everyone's in their car.

Their windows can be rolled up and we have loud speakers at each station.

Both pastors told me since it's easter weekend.

There's an important message to share in person.

Pastor jason the message of hope, the message of reserection.

So for us we just picked this weekend and god just put it on our hearts to celebrate easter but also to really promote that idea of hope.

Reporting from home leah thompson