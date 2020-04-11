Free translation service helps Egyptian Community file for benefits during COVID-19 crisis Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:51s - Published 3 days ago Free translation service helps Egyptian Community file for benefits during COVID-19 crisis Filing for unemployment benefits can be a tricky process especially for non-native English speakers, but now some in the Egyptian community are stepping up to help their neighbors. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Free translation service helps Egyptian Community file for benefits during COVID-19 crisis EXPOSED BUT HAVEN'T SHOWN ANYSYMPTOMS ARE IN QUARANTINEANYWAY.THOUSANDS OF TENNESSEEANS AREOUT OF WORK AND SCRAMBLING TOFILE FOR UNEMPLOYMENT.THAT PROCESS CAN BE TRICK YICHLTNOW IMAGINE TRYING TO DO IT WHENENGLISH IS NOT YOUR FIRSTLANGUAGE.NEWS CHANNEL 5, EMILY LUXEN ISSHOWING HOW THE EGYPTIANCOMMUNITY IS COMING TOGETHER ANDPROVING KINDNESS ISN'TCANCELLED.





You Might Like

Tweets about this