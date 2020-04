Man Forcibly Remove From SEPTA Bus For Not Wearing Facial Covering Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:10s - Published 1 day ago Alecia Reid reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Man Forcibly Remove From SEPTA Bus For Not Wearing Facial Covering TESTED POSITIVE.THE 23 DEATHS HAVE NOW BEENREPORTED IN THE FIRST STATE.WE HAVE NEW INFORMATION ONA STORY WE FIRST BROUGHT YOUON "EYEWITNESS NEWS" AT4:00 O'CLOCK.A MAN FORCIBLY REMOVED FROM ASEPTEMBER BUS BECAUSE HE WASESNOT WEARING A FACIAL COVERING.NOW SEPTA ANNOUNCE AID CHANGEIN POLICY.ALYCIA REID JOINS US FROMCENTER CITY WITH MORE, ALYCIA.REPORTER: UKEE, SEPTADRIVERS HAD THE RIGHT TOREFUSE TO TRANSPORT ANYPASSENGER THAT DID NOT WEAR AFACE MASK BUT AFTER APASSENGER WAS PHYSICALLYREMOVED BY POLICE OFFICERSTHIS MORNING SEPTA HAS CHANGETHEIR MINDS.RIDER WAS PHYSICALLY DRAGGEDOFF A SEPTA BUS BYPHILADELPHIA PD AT 11TH ANDMARKET STREETS THIS MORNING.HE WAS RESISTED HOLDING ON ASTIGHTLY AS HE COULD AND REFUSETO GO GET OFF.IT TOOK ABOUT THREE OFFICERSFORCIBLY REMOVING HIM BYHOLDING HIS HAND AND ONE LEGTO DRAG HIM OUTSIDE OF THEVEHICLE.BEFORE ALL THAT TOOK PLACEPOLICE SAY HE WAS ASKEDMULTIPLE TIMES BY THE DRIVERAND WAS WARNED BY POLICE TOEXIT THE BUS OR THAT HE WOULDBE PHYSICALLY REMOVED.WITHIN THE LAST COUPLE MINUTESSEPTA RELEASED A STATEMENTSAYING THEIR MAIN CONCERN ISHEALTH AND SAFETY OF OURCUSTOMERS AND EMPLOYEES ANDYESTERDAY SEPTA STARTEDREQUIRING CUSTOMERS TO WEARFACIAL COVERINGS TO PREVENTSPREAD OF THE COVID-19 BUT NOWTHEY ARE URGING CUSTOMERSINSTEAD TO WEAR FACIALCOVERING IN AN EFFORT TO HELPPREVENT THE SPREAD OF THEINDIVIDUAL 19 WHICH ISCONSISTENT WITH NEW CDCGUIDELINES AND STRONGRECOMMENDATIONS FROM GOVERNORTOM WOLF.WHILE SEPTA URGEES RIDE TOURSCOVER THEIR FACES THOSE WHOREFUSE WILL NOT BE DENIEDENTRY.THE BUS DRIVER ASKED THATINDIVIDUAL TO LEAVE THE BUS ORTO GET OFF THE BUS.HE REFUSED.HE PULLED OVER AND CALLED THEPOLICE AND THE PHILADELPHIAPOLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED.WE'RE IN STRANGE TIMES ANDPEOPLE ARE REACTING IN STRANGEWAYS BUT I DON'T BLAME THE BUSDRIVER.POLICE SAY MAN THAT WASPHYSICALLY REMOVED WAS DRAGGEDOFF THE BUS BUT HE WASES NOTCITED OR ARRESTED.REPORTING LIVE FROM CENTER





