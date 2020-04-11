Global  

COVID-19 | Govt on community transmission, export of surplus hydroxychloroquine

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:33s - Published
COVID-19 | Govt on community transmission, export of surplus hydroxychloroquine

COVID-19 | Govt on community transmission, export of surplus hydroxychloroquine

The government on Friday said that community transmissions of coronavirus have not begun yet in the country and that there was no need to panic.

The central government officials made the comment while citing results of all samples tested on Thursday which included minuscule 0.2% positive results for Covid-19.

“Yesterday, we conducted 16002 tests.

Only 0.2% cases tested positive.

On the basis of the samples collected, the infection rate is not high,” said Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health.

