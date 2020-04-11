Global  

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves donate 80,000 masks to healthcare workers

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves donate 80,000 masks to healthcare workers

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves donate 80,000 masks to healthcare workers

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves have donated 80,000 protective masks to healthcare workers working on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic in Texas.

