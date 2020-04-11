Global  

In Other News: Army targets Pak terror hubs; Mallya reprieve

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:05s - Published
Amid the coronavirus threat, Hindustan Times brings you other news you cannot miss.

In Maharashtra, the government recommended Uddhav Thackeray's name as MLC from the Guv quota.

The recommendation was made to the Governor after the Cabinet meeting led by Ajit Pawar.

Indian Army released a video of precision targets on Pak terror launch pads.

Meanwhile, India's foreign exchange reserves declined by $902 million in the week till April 3.

Watch the full video to know more.

