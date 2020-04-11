Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Recycling worker saved after falling into CAN CRUSHING machine in horror accident

Recycling worker saved after falling into CAN CRUSHING machine in horror accident

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:51s - Published
Recycling worker saved after falling into CAN CRUSHING machine in horror accident

Recycling worker saved after falling into CAN CRUSHING machine in horror accident

This is the horrifying moment a worker was cut free after falling into a can crushing machine.

On April 8, Burmese labourer Tu, 20, was standing on a platform monitoring the metal items as they were loaded into the huge recycling machine.

However, the young lad tried to kick some of the cans through the opening after they became stuck.

Tu then slipped and fell into the machinery in a horror accident in Chanthaburi, eastern Thailand on Wednesday afternoon (April 8).

Fortunately, Tu's co-worker who was at the controls heard his friend's screams and saw him struggling in the blades.

He quickly turned off the machine.

Footage shows, Tu, in a black top with medical equipment in his nose being supported by a rescue worker.

The emergency services arrived and spent more than four hours cutting open the machine to free the worker's legs that were crushed from the knees to the feet.

Paramedics eventually freed him and rushed him to the hospital where medics immediately began working to try and save his mangled leg.

Tu's Burmese co-worker, Khine, said luckily that he was at the control centre when his colleague slipped.

He said: ''I heard him shout and saw that he had fallen into the machine.

I turned it off straight away to shop his whole body from being pulled through the crushers.''

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.