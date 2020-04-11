Global  

Near desertion in Tokyo time-lapse following coronavirus declaration

Two days after Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and six other prefectures over the coronavirus outbreak, the city looks almost deserted.

Two days after Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and six other prefectures over the coronavirus outbreak, the city looks almost deserted.

This time-lapse shows businesses, cafes and restaurants closed, while some people are still going to work.

This video was shot on April 9.




