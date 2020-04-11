Global  

Indian migrant workers resort to violence over fears of COVID-19 lockdown extension

Indian migrant workers resort to violence over fears of COVID-19 lockdown extension

Indian migrant workers resort to violence over fears of COVID-19 lockdown extension

Flouting the 21-day lockdown norms that have been set up by the government as a measure to tackle the deadly coronavirus disease, hundreds of protestors took to the streets in western Indian's Gujarat

Indian migrant workers resort to violence over fears of COVID-19 lockdown extension

Flouting the 21-day lockdown norms that have been set up by the government as a measure to tackle the deadly coronavirus disease, hundreds of protestors took to the streets in western Indian's Gujarat and resorted to violence.

The incident took place in Surat city on April 10.

Identified as migrant workers, the protesters gathered in numbers as they feared an extension of the lockdown, which is scheduled to end on April 14.

However, with the surge in the number of COVID-19 positive cases, the government is likely to extend it.

Visuals show protestors blocking and setting up fire on roads.

According to reports, several carts were set ablaze by the protestors.

Speaking about the incident, Surat's Deputy Commissioner of Police said around 60-70 people were detained by law enforcement officers.

Barot said the workers demanded to go back home.




