UK's Prime Minister Johnson Johnson Recovering From COVID-19

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:35s - Published
According to Reuters, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is doing better, making good progress in his COVID-19 recovery.

On Saturday, Johnson's health minister shared the news, adding that the peak of the outbreak had not yet been reached Britain.

Johnson, is in the early stages of his recovery.

He is now in a hospital ward, after being in intensive care for three nights.

His office says that he's up and moving around.

