Coronavirus Financial Struggle Hits U.S. Churches

Most churches will be closed on Easter Sunday, as the nation endures its worst public-health crisis in a century.

According to church officials and nonprofit groups, Easter Sunday is one of the biggest donation days of the year for U.S. churches, due to the big crowds.

But this year, closures may force struggling churches to make some tough financial decisions.

John Quaglione, a spokesman for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn said “There will be some serious conversations and some strong conversations with the parishes and the economic folks to help get us through this.” Even before the sweeping coronavirus lockdown, most U.S. churches, many were financially struggling.

According to Gallup, only half of Americans reported belonging to a church, synagogue or mosque in 2018, a 70% drop from two decades ago.

Scott McConnell, executive director of Nashville, Tennessee-based LifeWay Research, added, “It would not surprise me at all if 5% of churches close over the next year.”