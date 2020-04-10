WCBI NEWS AT SIX - APRIL 10, 2020

Thank you for joining us.

It has been a beautiful spring day across most of the viewing area, but this may be the literal calm before the storm..

We could be in for severe weather just in time for easter sunday.

For more on what we can expect and when, we turn things over to chief meteorologist keith gibson..

First look stinger first look summary: cool and quiet weather saturday will become potentially violent on easter sunday as a significant storm system moves through the region.

The potential for large hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes exists for the entire wcbi-tv coverage area.

Heavy rainfall between 1 and 4" may also lead to flooding.

Severe weather safety links severe weather information friday night: mainly clear and quiet.

A combination of light wind and dry air will allow temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Some patchy frost can't be ruled out, especially in low lying & sheltered take new at 6 stinger centred up with that heightened threat of severe weather this weekend... many communities are standing by to open storm shelters for the public... while also trying to practice social distancing.... in vernon, alabama..

The town's only storm shelter will be open on sunday... the mayor is asking those who come to bring facemasks... gloves.... and blankets if they want.

Gloves will be provided for anyone who doesn't have their own.... "it's important because a lot of people don't live in the kind of structure that can withstand the type of winds and tornados that come through.

This shelter is rated for tornados with winds up to 260 mph.

Most homes can't handle that.

If you're home by yourself or elderly and not sure that you feel safe at home, that's what the shelter is here for."

For anyone looking to go to the shelter this weekend.... it's located next to vernon city hall on the mcdonald's side.

The covid 19 epidemic has people in the community pulling together to help others.

The united way of north central mississippi is offering assistance to families who have been directly affected as a result of covid-19.

Our stephanie poole looked into this program.

She joins us in the studio with more.

Layoffs and small business shut downs.

éé financial hardships are placing many local families in a world of uncertainty.éé but they're not in this alone.

éé the united way has begun a covid-19 emergency management fund to help keep them afloat every step of the way.

" these are not problems. problem you can sit on the back-burner.

These are challenges.

Challenges that have to be met at the fore front.

" candy crecink is the executive director of united way of north central mississippi.

She says the organization has developed this assistance program to support people through this critical time of need.

"we've established an emergency management fund that people can donate to either for food purchases or to help with utilities and mortgages.there's going to be repercussions.

People are going to say i'm sitting on furlough,i'm still unemployed, i still need food."

Residents in oktibbeha, choctaw,webster, and winston counties are eligible to receive assistance through the fund.

But first, there's are a few steps to follow... " the applications are online.

The way the system is set- up, once they've filled out online it will alert the office that you have an application then we will proceed with the next step.

Which is review of all the documents.

It's real specific on that because you want documents.

If it's a rent or mortgage we will need validation of where the check needs to be paid to.

If it's a utility bill we will need a copy of that so we'll know who to pay."

With the possibility of a high demand, crecink says all people who apply must be directly affected by the pandemic.

" these have to be covid-19 related,this is because you either have been furlough,laid-off, or even maybe released from your job and you lost your fund,lost your salaries.

To verify that, there's a document or contact information we'll need with the employer."

The united way of north central mississippi is also hosting an emergency food drive to help with insecurity in our area during this time.

éé donations will be accepted until april 26th.

éé for more information on how you can donate or receive the covid-19 emergency assistance management fund visit our website, wcbi-dot-com.

Centred up an area fire department is stepping up to help their fellow first responders better protect themselves when responding to a call... the central oktibbeha volunteer fire department spent the morning making hundreds of face shields for all firefighters and emts in the county.

The shields will be used to cover their faces when they're out working a scene .... responders say this is their way of being proactive and keeping everyone safe..

" this helps protect us from getting droplets in our faces, also for the ambulance, it can help protect them and the paramedics as they are trying to help patients get better.

I just realized we had a need for those, a lot of people are making facemasks, these clear face shields are in very short supply."

The face shields have been delivered to all volunteer fire departments in oktibbeha county.... additional ones are being sent to och.

The hospital helped pay for roughly 75 percent of the supplies used to make the face shields.

Wipe to vo there's a refund coming for some students at mississippi state university - the university of mississippi and muw.

Students who lived on campus in residence halls will receive a pro- rated refund.

All students with dining plans will have their balance rolled over to the fall semester.

Graduating seniors will receive a pro- rated refund on receive a pro- rated refund on their remaining balance.

And, there will be refunds, also pro- rated for parking for all commuter students and those who did not remain in campus housing after march 12th..

Administrators at msu and ole miss say refunds will be applied to students' accounts and will first apply to any current outstanding charges.

Any unused balance will be distributed to students via direct deposit or refund check.

All late payments and financing charges will be waived through the end of the semester.

The refund dates are based on the date the universities closed following spring break.

Wipe to vo 209 new cases of covid-19 are being reported in mississippi along with six new deaths// that brings the state's total to just under 25- hundred cases total and 82 deaths// the counties with the highest number of covid-19 related deaths include lauderdale, jackson and hancock counties// for a deeper breakdown on the numbers, the state department of health has that information on its website// wipe to gfx a university of mississippi medical center's drive-up testing center will be in chickasaw county next week.

The one-day mobile collections will be on april 14th at the chickasaw agri center in houston.

You have to be screened on the c spire health ummc virtual covid-19 triage telehealth app before being assigned an appointment.

If you do not have a smartphone, call the number on your screen.

Appointments will only be given to people who are symptomatic for covid-19 and need testing.

Those being tested cannot leave their vehicle.

Ummc will notify those tested of the results.

Several starkville residents are facing violations after supposedly attending a party.

Seven citations were issued for a party on lummus drive last night.

Starkville and oktibbeha county are under a curfew from 10 p-m until 5 a-m until april 20th.

Anyone caught violating the curfew could face up to 1000 dollars in fines.

A lowndes county crash ends with two vehicles in a ditch.

The accident happened on highway 69, about 9:30 am, in front of sobley pool company.

A truck that was hauling a trailer and an suv were involved in the accident.

At least one person was taken to the hospital with what were believed to be minor injuries.

Columbus police are investigating the crash.

Stinger for churches, this easter sunday will look different than any other easter in recent memory.

We'll tell you how churches are preparing for a big celebration, in spite of a global pandemic.

We'll have that story coming up on wcbi news.

As christians celebrate good friday, churches across our area and the state are planning services for online or drive in only crowds.

Allie martin talked with several pastors who tell us how they are adapting to social distancing orders, and at the same time, getting the message to a much larger audience.

Easter is the most important holiday in the christian faith, every year churches spend months getting ready for the special easter service.

And this year, although the pews will be empty, the celebration will go on as scheduled.

Nats practice wednesday evening a scaled down praise team practiced selections for the easter service at west jackson street baptist church.

"we're going to serve a risen savior, we will sing songs that are encouraging to the church so they can sing along right at home with us."

For more than a month now, west jackson street baptist , like many other churches, have held online only services, with music and the message in an empty sanctuary.

Nats at faith baptist church in saltillo, pastor phil ellis and the staff were starting to explore youtube and online viewing options, when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Dr ellis says he is finding an eager audience during these unique times.

"it is a very receptive time, for people to hear the truth that can set them free, anytime of crisis presents itself for people to think again about what they've been basing their lives on."

Nats tcd parking lot service temple of compassion and deliverance pastor clarence parks says now is the time for churches to be cautious but creative when it comes to praise and worship ip services.

The church will host a drive in service easter sunday and he expects a large online audience.

"we will come out sunday, my wife and others, they want everybody to create something like a jesus christ pom pom, they will cheer and thank god for the resurrection.

Cheer and praise him for him being who he is.

" every pastor we talked with for this story said they hope when this pandemic is over, that no one will ever take for granted again the ability and freedom to meet together for worship on easter sunday, or any time of the year.

In tupelo, allie martin, wcbi news there has been some confusion about drive in church services and if those are allowed under social distancing guidelines.

A spokesperson with governor tate reeves office said while the state is encouraging churches to have online services, drive in services are permitted, as long as people stay inside their cars.

Stinger wx open severe weather outbreak possible sunday summary: cool and quiet weather saturday will become potentially violent on easter sunday as a significant storm system moves through the region.

The potential for large hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes exists for the entire wcbi-tv coverage area.

Heavy rainfall between 1 and 4" may also lead to flooding.

Friday night: mainly clear and quiet.

A combination of light wind and dry air will allow temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Some patchy frost can't be ruled out, especially in low lying & sheltered spots.

Saturday: mostly sunny to start with increasing clouds during the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Winds se 5-15 mph.

Saturday night: becoming cloudy with areas of rain and storms developing.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday morning: areas of rain and storms. while there could be some isolated strong storms with hail and gusty winds most activity will remain on the tame side.

Se winds increase between 10-20 mph as temperatures warm into the 60s.

Sunday afternoon & evening: this is the prime window for severe weather in our area.

Storms that develop could quickly become severe with large hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes.

Individual storm cells will need to be watched closely for tornado development.

Winds will be gusty from the south at times over 30 mph even outside of any storm.

Highs top out in the 70s.

Sunday night: the strong storms should be leaving our area by midnight with quiet weather returning.

Lows in the 50s.

Next week: generally quiet and unseasonably cool weather builds back in.

Where there could take gfx off top a reminder to all mississippi residents - the entire state is under a burn ban until further notice..

Governor reeves issued an executive order yesterday calling for the ban at the request of the state forestry commission.

All outdoor burning is prohibited - there are no exceptions for agriculture or prescribed burns..

Anyone caught violating the burn ban can be fined.

Stinger another bulldog throws his name into the nba draft hat... more on nick weatherspoon's decision, next in sports... spx mississippi state men's basketball and ben howland will be in desperate need of scoring next season as another bulldog announces they'll be going pro rising senior guard nick weatherspoon has declared for the 2020 nba draft....weathersp oon announcing on his twitter account weatherspoon set career highs in scoring and assists in 2020...averaging just under 12 points and 4 assists a game weatherspoon becomes the third bulldogs to declare for the draft early...including reggie perry and robert woodard mississippi state men's hoops will lose about 74- percent of its scoring from this past season... reggie perry and robert woodard declaring for the nba draft as sophomores.....woo dard has maintained his eligibilty, so there is a chance he returns... tyson carter, a senior this past season, and now add nick weatherspoon to the bunch....multiple reports saying weatherspoon will not be maintaining his eligibilty mississippi state has yet to make it official....as we reported last night, the bulldogs are expected to hire old dominion head coach nikki mccray-penson to take over hailstate hoops... the 2012 women's basketball hall of fame member coming off a season as the 2020 c-usa conference coach of the year msu athletics plane was spotted at george m bryan field around 3:30 pm....check back here at six as we await an offical word from mississippi state last look