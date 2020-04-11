Global  

Coronavirus Death Toll Climbs Past 19,500

(Reuters) - U.S. deaths due to the coronavirus topped 19,500 on Saturday while the number of infections rose past half a million over the Easter weekend, according to a Reuters tally.

The number of U.S. deaths is the second highest in the world but may soon overtake Italy, which has a much smaller population, when it updates its figures later on Saturday.

The United States has seen its highest death tolls to date in the pandemic with roughly 2,000 deaths a day reported for the last four days in a row.

