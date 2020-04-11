Americans May Receive COVID-19 'Immunity Cards'

The Trump administration is considering giving out certificates to people who have recovered from the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday the cards could help the government keep track of who's already been infected as it attempts to restart the economy.

According to Business Insider, Fauci said that a "large number" of antibody tests will become available in the coming week.

Such tests reveal whether a person has had COVID-19 and has recovered from it.

Apple and Google are currently partnering for a contact-tracing program to trace people who come in contact with a coronavirus patient.

CDC Director Robert Redfield told NPR on Thursday that "very aggressive" measures, including contact tracing, are needed.