What Trump Threatens If Post Office Bailout Remains In CARES Package

US President Donald Trump has threatened to veto the CARES $2.2 trillion dollar stimulus package.

According to Business Insider, he is adamantly opposed to one section of it.

Namely, bailout funding for the US Postal Service.

Lawmakers have warned the postal service could run out of money by June.

USPS is asking Congress for a $50 billion bailout and $25 billion in loans from the Treasury Department to make up for losses.

USPS officials told lawmakers that at least 19 USPS workers have died from COVID-19, and around 500 have been infected.

A halt in USPS operations could prevent access to medication to impacting voters who cast ballots by mail.

You can have a loan or you can have nothing at all US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin