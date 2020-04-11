Coronavirus Update: Gov. Murphy Talks On COVID-19 Measures In New Jersey

Global  

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 38:38s - Published
Gov.

Phil Murphy shares updates on numbers and announced new restrictions and requirements for facial coverings in the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus in New Jersey.

