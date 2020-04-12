Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tucson Memorial Day parade, ceremony canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Tucson Memorial Day parade, ceremony canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:19s - Published
Tucson Memorial Day parade, ceremony canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Tucson Memorial Day parade, ceremony canceled due to coronavirus concerns

The Tucson Memorial Day Parade, ceremony and concert has been canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tucson Memorial Day parade, ceremony canceled due to coronavirus concerns

PARADE, CEREMONY AND CONCERTIS BEING CANCELED THIS YEAR --DUE TO CORONAVIRUS.

TO SHOW,QUOTE -- HONOR -- RESPECT --AND GRATITUDE -- THEORGANIZATIONS THAT PUT ON THEANNUAL EVENT -- WILL SPONSOR APATRIOT DAY PARADE, CEREMONYAND CONCERT.

THAT WILL TAKEPLACE SEPTEMBER 12TH AT TUCSONESTATES.IT CAN




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.