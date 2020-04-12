Tucson Memorial Day parade, ceremony canceled due to coronavirus concerns Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:19s - Published now Tucson Memorial Day parade, ceremony canceled due to coronavirus concerns The Tucson Memorial Day Parade, ceremony and concert has been canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Tucson Memorial Day parade, ceremony canceled due to coronavirus concerns PARADE, CEREMONY AND CONCERTIS BEING CANCELED THIS YEAR --DUE TO CORONAVIRUS. TO SHOW,QUOTE -- HONOR -- RESPECT --AND GRATITUDE -- THEORGANIZATIONS THAT PUT ON THEANNUAL EVENT -- WILL SPONSOR APATRIOT DAY PARADE, CEREMONYAND CONCERT. THAT WILL TAKEPLACE SEPTEMBER 12TH AT TUCSONESTATES.IT CAN





