KS Supreme Court weighs limit on religious events

1,295 CASES AND 55DEATHS.AS THE NUMBER OFCORONAVIRUS CASESCONTINUE TO RISE"RIGHT NOW --THE KANSAS SUPREMECOURT IS DECIDINGWHETHER GOVERNORLAURA KELLY CAN BANLARGE GROUPS FROMGATHERING IN PLACES OFWORSHIP"TO STOP THESPREAD.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER NICK STARLINGBREAKS DOWN THE CASE.FOR THE FIRST TIME EVERTHE KANSAS SUPREMECOURT MEETS ON ZOOMFOR ORAL ARGUMENTS ASTHEY SOCIAL DISTANCETHEMSELVES.AS THEY DECIDE AMONUMENTAL CASE ONWHETHER GROUPS CANGATHER IN PLACES OFWORSHIP"A DAY BEFOREEASTER.FOR NEARLY AN HOURAND A HALF THE KANSASSUPREME COURT"ANDCOUNCIL FROM BOTHSIDES"MEET IN AVIRTUAL COURTROOM TODECIDE WHETHER OR NOTTHE LEGISLATIVECOORDINATING COUNCILHAD THE AUTHORITY TORECEND GOVERNORKELLY"S EXECUTIVEORDER TO BAN 10 ORMORE PEOPLE FROMGATHERING IN HOUSES OFWORSHIP.Clay Britton, Governor"scouncilThe question before the courtis whether a 7-memberlegislative committee has thepower to overrule thegovernor the answer is no.Brad Schlotzman, LCC"s councilOur view is during theseextraordinary times when yougot the legislature not able toreconvene because of thispandemic emergency, wewould contrue them as out ofsession.THE FULL LEGISLATURE ISNOT IN SESSON BECAUSEOF THE CORONAVIRUS"APOINT MADE BY ONE OFTHE JUDGES"IF THE LCCSHOULD HAVE THISAMOUNT OF POWER.Supreme Court Justice Eric RosenIs there any limitation to whatthe LLC can do when thelegislature is not in session?Can they adopt pass laws?Brad SchlotzmanThere is broad authority and Ithink you would want that incircumstances that involvewith an emergency thatwe"re dealing with here.The fallback is if theydon"t have the ability toact in the absence of the fulllegislatureGOVERNOR KELLY"SSAYS HER CONCERN WASMANY OF THE CLUSTERSOF COVID-19 WHERE FROMRELIGIOUS GROUPS"SOSHE WANTED TO GET RIDOF THE RELIGIOUSEXEMPTIONTHEN ONWEDNESDAY"THE LCCOVERTURNED HER ORDERBY A 5-2 VOTE-SAYINGSHE"S SINGLING OUTONE ENTITY AND LIMITINGTHE FREE EXERCISE OFRELIGION.LAURA KELLY:the actions of the republicanlegislative leaders jeopardizeboth the health and safety ofKansas.EARLIER THIS WEEK WESPOKE TO MANYCHURCHES WHO SAIDEITHER WAY THISDECISION GOES"THEYARE KEEPING PEOPLE OUTOF CHURCH"BUT CANWORSHIP ONLINE.Rev.

Gayla Rapp, Senior PastorofAsbury United Methodist ChurchI was frankly stunned thatthere are churches decidingthat they will still meettogether, I think that it isirresponsibleTHE GOVERNOR"SCOUNCIL ARGUES THEFULL LEGISLATURESHOULD BE THE ONLY WAYTO OVERTURN HEREXECUTIVE ORDER.THIS CASE WAS FAST-TRACKED OVER THECONCERN OF MASSGATHERINGS FOREASTER"WHICH IS JUSTHOURS AWAY.REPORTINGNICK STARLING41 ACTION NE