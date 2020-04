Virtual Easter Sunday services Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:25s - Published now Virtual Easter Sunday services Virtual Easter Sunday services, some communities are defying stay-at-home orders. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Virtual Easter Sunday services SOCIAL DISTANCING, ABC'S RACHELSCOTT REPORTS SOME COMMUNITIESARE DEFYING ORDERS TO STAY ATHOME AND AVOID LARGEGATHERINGS.AT A TIME WHEN MANY ARE TURNINGTO THEIR FAITH FOR COMFORT -CHURCHES, SYNAGOGUES ANDMOSQUES ARE EMPTY PASTORRICK WARREN/FOUNDER SADDLEBROOKCHURCH IN CALIFORNIA: A VIRUSDOESN'T CARE WHAT YOUR RELIGIONIS.//.PAIN AND SUFFERING IS THE GREATUNIFIER.//WHEN PAIN COMES, IT CAUSESPEOPLE TO TURN TO GOD AND ITCAUSES OTHER PEOPLE TO TURNAWAY FROM GOD.THE STREETS OF JERUSALEM --HOLY TO ALL THREE MAJORRELIGIONS -- EMPTY.MANY NOW FINDING CREATIVE WAYSTO WORSHIP PASSOVER SEDERSBEING HELD VIRTUALLY - AND HOLYWEEK SERVICES ARE BEING LIVESTREAMED NEW ORLEANSARCHBISHOP GREGORY AYMOND ANDRABBI ALEXIS ERDHEIM FLYINGSEPARATELY OVER THE CITY -ASKING FOR GOD'S BLESSING THISPASTOR IN OHIO PRINTING PHOTOSOF HIS PARISHONERS PASTOR ERICSUNDRUP: IT WAS AN AMAZINGLYPRAYERFUL MOMENT TO BE IN AQUIET CHAPEL, KIND OF IN THEDARK.AND EVERY TIME I'VE PUT APICTURE UP, I COULD REMEMBERTHE PEOPLE I WAS PRAYING FORAND THINK ABOUT THAT.EARLIER THIS WEEK VICEPRESIDENT PENCE SAYING HE WILLATTEND THE VIRTUAL EASTERSERVICES OF HIS INDIANA CHURCHFROM HIS LIVING ROOM IN ARIZONA- PASTOR NATHAN BENTLEY HADPLANNED TO HOST EASTER SERVICESOUTSIDE, PROVIDING MASKS ANDLIMITING PARTICIPATION - BUTTHOSE PLANS CANCELED AFTER MANYFEARED IT WAS A DISASTERWAITING TO HAPPEN SOT: PASTORNATHAN BENTLEY/LIFEPOINT CHURCH"I WANT THE COMMUNITY TO KNOWTHAT I'M TRULY SORRY FORCAUSING FEAR, THAT WAS NEVER MYINTENT, WE WANT THE SAFETY OFOUR NEIGHBORS, WE WANT THE BESTFOR OUR NEIGHBORS, AND SO IHUMBLY APOLOGIZE," BUT SOMECOMMUNITIES ARE DEFYING SOCIALDISTANCING GUIDELINES - THESUPREME COURT IN KANSAS HEARINGARGUMENTS TO DETERMINE WHETHERCONGREGATIONS CAN GATHER WITHMORE THAN 10 PEOPLE OVERSEAS -POPE FRANCIS CELEBRATING EASTERVIGIL MASS IN AN EMPTY ST.PETER'S BASILICA AND INGERMANY, DRIVE-IN THEATERS AREMAKING A COMEBACK: CATHEDRALS-- OF CARS! RACHEL SCOTT,ABC NEWS WASHINGTON, DCWITH LOCAL CHURCHES ORDEREDCLOSED...13 ACTION NEWS WANTS TO GIVEYOU ACCESS TO EASTER SUNDAYSERVICES FROM HOME.TOMORROW AT 7 A-M..WE'RE LIVESTREAMING EASTERSERVICES FROM SAINT PATRICK'SCATHEDRAL IN NEW YORK CITY...ON OUR WEBSITE..K-T-N-V DOT COM.WE'LL REBROADCAST THOSESERVICES AT 3 P-M TOMORROWRIGHT HERE ON CHANNEL 13.WITH RESTAURANTS CLOSED,FAMILIES WILL LIKELY BE SHARING





