Coronavirus: Punjab Cop's hand chopped, 2 injured in attack by groups defying lockdown | Oneindia

A POLICE OFFICER'S HAND WAS CHOPPED OFF AND TWO OTHER OFFICERS WERE INJURED WHEN A GROUP OF PEOPLE ATTACKED THEM AT A VEGETABLE MARKET IN PUNJAB'S PATIALA DISTRICT THIS MORNING.

THE POLICE SAID THEY WERE ATTACKED WHEN THEY WERE TRYING TO ENSURE THE LOCKDOWN WAS IN PLACE.

PUNJAB HAS EXTENDED THE LOCKDOWN TILL MAY 1.

THE UNION HEALTH MINISTRY ON SATURDAY SAID THE NUMBER OF CORONAVIRUS CASES IN INDIA WOULD HAVE SHOT UP TO 8.2 LAKH BY APRIL 15 HAD THE CENTRE NOT ENFORCED A NATIONWIDE LOCKDOWN AND OTHER CONTAINMENT MEASURES.

FORMER MADHYA PRADESH CHIEF MINISTER AND SENIOR CONGRESS LEADER KAMAL NATH ON SUNDAY ALLEGED THAT BHARATIYA JANATA PARTY-LED CENTRAL GOVERNMENT DELAYED IMPOSITION OF LOCKDOWN OVER COVID-19 TO ENSURE THEIR GOVERNMENT IS FORMED IN THE STATE.