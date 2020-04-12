Global  

Punjab cop's hand chopped off for enforcing lockdown, 7 'Nihangs' arrested

Punjab cop's hand chopped off for enforcing lockdown, 7 'Nihangs' arrested

Punjab cop's hand chopped off for enforcing lockdown, 7 'Nihangs' arrested

Policemen were injured in an alleged attack while enforcing lockdown in Punjab's Patiala.

A group of 'Nihangs' allegedly attacked policemen when they were denied entry into a vegetable market.

Assistant sub-inspector of police, Harjeet Singh's hand was chopped off in the attack.

Two other cops and a Punjab Mandir Board official were injured in the incident.

ASI Harjeet was rushed to GMC, Patiala and then to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, the seven accused were arrested.

