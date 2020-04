US surpasses Italy with more than 20,000 deaths reported so far, cases soar past 5 Lakhs | Oneindia

AS THE WORLD BATTLES THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, MORE THAN 17 LAKH PEOPLE HAVE BEEN INFECTED ACROSS THE WORLD WHILE MORE THAN 1 LAKH HAVE DIED.

UNITED STATES WHICH IS THE WORST HIT HAS REPORTED OVER 5 LAKH CONFIRMED CASES AND MORE THAN 20 THOUSAND DEATHS, SURPASSING ITALY WHICH HAS REPORTED 19 THOUSAND 468 DEATHS SO FAR.

THE GRIM MILESTONE COMES SHORTLY AFTER THE US BECAME THE FIRST NATION TO RECORD MORE THAN 2,000 VIRUS DEATHS IN A SINGLE DAY.

NEW YORK STATE HAS BECOME THE EPICENTRE OF THE OUTBREAK IN THE US, RECORDING MORE THAN 180,000 OF THE COUNTRY'S NEARLY 530,000 CASES.WHILE THE GOVERNOR OF NEW YORK ANDREW SAID ON SATURDAY THE STATE'S DEATH TOLL APPEARED TO BE STABILISING.

