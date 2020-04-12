Cathedral in the Philippines holds Easter service despite national lockdown Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 03:17s - Published 1 hour ago Cathedral in the Philippines holds Easter service despite national lockdown Despite a government lockdown in the Philippines, Catholic worshippers visited St. Peter's Cathedral in Quezon City to pray on Easter Sunday (April 12). A Easter procession was conducted, with effigies of holy figures being brought in a pickup truck, and priests and other worshippers praying and worshipping alongside the congregation of vehicles. 0

